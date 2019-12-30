Garbage fires investigated as arson in Delta, B.C.

Police are investigating what they believe to be a series of arson fires in Delta, B.C.



A statement from the Delta Police Department says firefighters requested police attend a scene on Saturday night.



Crews had been called to north Delta, where they put out fires in four garbage bins in the 7000 block of 120 Street.



Just an hour later, the fire department told police of another bin blazing a few blocks away.



Staff Sgt. Ciaran Feenan says police believe the five incidents are related and the fires were all set by the same person or group.



He says the fires were minor and there were no injuries, but they do take such incidents seriously.