Gang member on the run since last month arrested in Kelowna
Pashminder Boparai, 30, wanted for conspiracy to commit murder.
A gang member wanted on a nationwide warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Kelowna, Vancouver Police say.
Pashminder Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford, was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder. The police announced the charges in late February as part of its Project Territory operation.
The operation is a part of a multi-agency initiative created by the Vancouver Police Department in March 2017 in response to increasing gang violence in the Lower Mainland.
Three other men, Moeen Khan of Surrey, 22, Mustapha Ali of Ottawa, 28, and Nobin Malonga-Massamba of Ottawa, 23, were also charged.
Bopari, Ali and Malong-Massamba are now all in custody, but Khan remains at large.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
