Dozens of homes evacuated in B.C.'s East Kootenay region as wildfire spreads

Dozens of homes in the Galloway area of B.C.'s East Kootenay region are being evacuated as a wildfire approaches.

Loree Duczek, information officer with the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), says an estimated 46 homes in the Caithness Mobile Home Park, in the Galloway area are being ordered to evacuate immediately.

The Kikomun Creek fire, about 6.5 kilometres northwest of the community of Elko located near the Alberta and U.S. borders, is currently an estimated 0.6 hectares in size. Local fire services and B.C. Wildfire crews are on the scene. A helicopter is "bucketing" the fire, and an air tanker is using retardant to contain the fire.

Officials say the fire is burning along the rail lines near Highway 3.

Smoke is highly visible in the area.

B.C. Wildfire information officer Kim Wright said the fire is relatively new, and the cause is under investigation.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Elko Community Hall for those who have been asked to leave the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid stopping in the area.

"If you need to travel through this corridor, we ask that you keep moving to avoid traffic congestion and keep the area as clear as possible for the responders," Duczek said.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management BC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Those looking for loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.