Trail closures on Victoria's Galloping Goose mean detours, but upgrades too
Sections of the multi-use trail, near the McKenzie interchange, will be closed for paving and to install sound barriers for the highway. During closures, cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured to Burnside Road.

Kathryn Marlow · CBC News ·
This section of the Galloping Goose Trail has been gravel since construction started at the McKenzie interchange. A series of closures in the fall of 2019 will allow contractors to re-pave the trail. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Drivers aren't the only ones facing delays in Greater Victoria, as ongoing construction slows traffic at the McKenzie interchange in greater Victoria.

Starting Monday, cyclists and pedestrians will face a series of closures on the Galloping Goose Trail. The closures are part of the large construction project that is reconfiguring the McKenzie interchange at Highway 1 in hopes of easing daily traffic bottlenecks. 

In order to re-pave the nearby sections of the Galloping Goose, and to add sound barriers that will block nearby homes from traffic noise, the multi-use trail needs to be closed. 

"What they're going to notice at the end of it ... is the wide, smooth, paved trail that they've experienced through the other portions of the corridor that are outside of the construction zone," says Janelle Staite, regional deputy director with the Ministry of Transportation.

First of three closures starts Monday

The first closure will last four days, starting Monday. The trail will be closed between Grange Road to the west, and Interurban Road to the east. Trail users will be detoured onto Burnside Road. 

The Galloping Goose Trail at Grange Road will be the westernmost point of the first closure. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

Corey Burger, with the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition, says the closures are unfortunate but necessary. He says Burnside Road is a workable detour for people who cycle every day, though it's not ideal.

"It's definitely not a great detour, it's not an all ages and all abilities detour by any means," says Burger. Only a section of the road has a bike lane and the places that don't have narrow shoulders and are often congested. 

He says the paving and widening that will happen with the closures are a step toward improving the Galloping Goose, though he hopes the trail gets more improvements in the future — with the addition of lighting, and separation between pedestrians and cyclists to provide "a comfortable space for both." 

This stretch of Burnside Road has no shoulder on one side and a soft shoulder on the other. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC)

There will be two more trail closures over the coming months, with dates to be determined. The Ministry of Transportation recommends people watch for updates here

