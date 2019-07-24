Herbal tea recalled in B.C. for possible salmonella contamination
Gaia Balancing Tea from Gaia Garden Herbals Dispensary in Vancouver being pulled from shelves
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for an herbal tea produced by Vancouver-based company Gaia Garden Herbals Inc.
The Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary, located on West Broadway, is pulling its Gaia Balancing Tea from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination.
Product sold from June 12, 2019 to July 22, 2019 poses a risk, according to the CFIA.
The agency says the recall was triggered by a recall in another country and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product so far.
Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make a person sick.
CFIA says if people think they've become sick from consuming the product, they should call their doctor.
Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious or even deadly infections. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting and nausea.
With files from The Canadian Press
