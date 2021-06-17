Marcel Gagnon, musician, advocate and elder-in-residence at UNBC, receives honorary law degree

Marcel Gagnon, an accomplished artist and advocate from the Lheidli T'enneh Nation, received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during the virtual 2021 convocation at the University of Northern British Columbia on Thursday.

Gagnon, who belongs to the Bear Clan, is an elder-in-residence at the Prince George post-secondary institute and was recognized for his many accomplishments.

And it's a long list.

Gagnon has been a longtime advocate for people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, has spent nearly two decades sharing his Indigenous teachings with men in the provincial and federal corrections system, has worked as an addictions counsellor and has released four studio albums for which he has received two Juno nominations.

WATCH | Gagnon performs live from UNBC's campus radio studio:

According to a release from the university, since he began serving as elder-in-residence in 2018, Gagnon has been dedicated to sharing knowledge and understanding about his cultural teachings, and was instrumental in bringing the Indigenous court system to Prince George.

"Connecting with my spiritual and cultural past has been enormous for me and helped me release the gifts I am meant to share with the world," Gagnon told CBC Radio producer Michael Juk prior to the convocation ceremony.

Gagnon dedicated his first album, Crazy Maker, to residential school survivors. His musical style weaves elements of blues and rock and, according to Gagnon, is always influenced by his Indigenous history and spirituality.

During the pandemic, the accomplished elder has been living off the grid in a cabin on a lake north of Prince George and is currently working on his memoir.

In a statement, he said it was a great honour to receive the honorary doctorate: "I accept and share this honour in the name of my dear mother Margaret Gagnon."

LISTEN | Gagnon speaks with CBC producer Michael Juk about connecting with himself, and the land, during the pandemic: