'My house shook, and I shook': Emergency crews respond to plane crash on Gabriola Island

The B.C. Ambulance Service has confirmed a plane crash on Gabriola Island, located off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

BCAS responded to the call at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The island's two ambulances have responded, along with four to five other ambulances that were transported there via ferry.

They've all arrived at the scene and paramedics are assessing the situation.

Video shows fire crews on the scene near the site of a plane crash on Gabriola Island., B.C. 0:43

No information is available about the size of the plane or any injuries.

Bette Lou Hagen, who lives on Gabriola Crescent at the north end of the island located offshore of Nanaimo, said she heard a loud crash near her home a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I heard a really loud engine. It was way louder than a car engine," said Hagen. "And then a loud crash and my house shook, and I shook."

She said there was a fire after the plane crashed and she called police, but was told they had already heard about the crash. Hagen said the plane landed on land — not in the sea — and she believes it happened at a small park.

"It sounded so loud that I jumped — my deaf husband jumped up — he can hardly hear and he was out of his seat and we rushed outside," said Hagen.

"We could hear people yelling and it was the loudest crash I've ever heard in my life," she said. "It was pretty scary."

The RCMP say officers are responding to reports of a possible plane crash along with the coast guard and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre but no further details are available.

The Transportation Safety Board says it's also looking into reports of the incident.