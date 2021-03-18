Island community reeling from loss of 2 beloved locals killed in construction accident

As the sun set over the Salish Sea Wednesday, dozens of Gabriola Islanders, separated by space from each other but united in their grief, watched it sink and mourned the loss of two locals whose lives ended unexpectedly this week.

Chris Straw and Marc Doré, good friends and long-time island residents, were working together Tuesday on what was to be Straw's dream home on Gabriola when the boom of a concrete pump-truck broke, landing on the men and killing them both.

After Straw and Doré were identified, tributes flooded social media and Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo and a Gabriola Island resident, told CBC's On The Island the community has been gutted by the news.

"They're reeling," she said, adding those who attended the scene have also been hit hard.

"I'm really thinking of the first responders — paramedics and firefighters — that worked so hard to save these good men's lives and that has [sent] shock waves out into their own families," said Malcolmson.

Gathering restrictions due to COVID are why people put out a call on Facebook to watch the sun sink safely together.

Sunset gazing was also a well-known past time of Straw's, who was an artist and photographer and dedicated many volunteer hours to the Gabriola Arts Council.

A sunset image from Orlebar Point on Gabriola Island taken by Chris Straw and shared on social media in 2015. (Instagram/strawc)

Both men are retired employees of CBC who had found new passions in island life.

For Doré and his wife Huguette Grenier-Doré, Malcolmson said that included home building, something she said they excelled at, calling them a powerhouse duo that created beautiful places — first for themselves and then for others.

"They did it in such partnership, it was just evident to all of us," said Malcolmson.

A Gabriola company headed by Doré and Huguette Grenier-Doré was building the house where the accident occurred. It was to be the new home of Straw and his wife, Margy Gilmour.

Chris Straw was helping building a house for himself and his wife, Margy Gilmour, when he was killed on the job site Tuesday. (Submitted by Margy Gilmour)

Malcolmson said Straw was not only an incredible artist, but also an activist who she had enjoyed working with in his role as president of the Gabriolans Against Freighter Anchorages Society.

"Chris navigated that inter-island advocacy process with great diplomacy," she said, adding his efforts had a lasting impact on the marine environment he loved so much.

The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating the accident.

Malcolmson said she worries about locals who are mourning but could be isolated due to COVID-19 and suggested people check in on one another.

"It's been such a hard year and to have this disaster come at the end of it is extremely tough," she said.

Crisis lines across B.C. operate for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, connecting callers with staff or volunteers who are trained to be empathetic, non-judgmental listeners.

By calling the provincial toll-free number 310-6789 you will be connected with a call taker in your area.

LISTEN | Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson remembers Chris Straw and Marc Doré: