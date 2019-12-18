Gabriel Klein should be found guilty of lesser charge of manslaughter, defence argues

A man who stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death at an Abbotsford high school did not intend to kill her and should instead be found guilty of manslaughter, his lawyer said Wednesday during closing arguments.

Gabriel Klein, who was 21 at the time of the stabbing, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in Reimer's death and one count of aggravated assault for stabbing her friend.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Martin Peters said Klein should be found guilty on the aggravated assault charge. But because there is reasonable doubt he intended to kill Reimer, he said, a manslaughter conviction would be more appropriate.

B.C. Crown prosecutor Rob Macgowan told court a day earlier Klein was aware of the consequences of his actions and tried to feign the extent of his mental illness in the days after the attack on Letisha Reimer in 2016.

Macgowan said he should be found guilty of second-degree murder.

Peters acknowledged Klein exhibited "dysfunctional" behaviour around the time of the attack, but said that it was not of someone planning to go to a high school and kill someone he had never met.

Klein banged his head against the walls of a pre-trial detention centre hard enough to leave blood and defecated in a hospital bed, Peters said.

Klein has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffers from auditory hallucinations, paranoid delusions and thought disorder.

Peters said his behaviour at the time shows "evidence of a non-functional human being" who was not acting this way on purpose.

"This guy is all over the map," Peters said. "We have odd behaviour, we have dysfunctional behaviour, but in my submission, we do not have evidence ... that Mr. Klein was intentionally faking his sickness."

Court heard Klein stole rum and a hunting knife the day of the stabbing. His mental state, combined with his alcohol consumption, raises doubt he intended to fatally stab the girl, Peters said.

Reimer was stabbed 14 times. The other girl who was also stabbed and seriously injured in the attack required multiple surgeries.

Closing statements from the defence are expected to continue Wednesday afternoon.