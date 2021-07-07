B.C. man guilty of killing Abbotsford teen to find out parole eligibility

The man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her friend at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., is expected to find out how long he will be in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Gabriel Klein will serve a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in November 2016.

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes is expected to release her decision Wednesday on how long it will be before Klein is eligible to apply for parole.

The Crown argued at the sentencing hearing last month that Klein should serve at least 18 years before he can apply for release, while his lawyer says parole eligibility should be set at 12 years.

Gabriel Klein, captured on surveillance video in November 2016, hours before he stabbed two female students at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C. (IHIT/Twitter)

Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the months after he stabbed the girls several times but was rejected for a defence of not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Reimer's father, who spoke at the sentencing hearing, expressed doubts that Klein would receive a fit sentence for the damage caused to his family by his daughter's death.

Klein will also be given the chance to address the victims' friends and family at Wednesday's hearing.