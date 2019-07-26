Once Upon a Time Vancouver actor Gabe Khouth dead at 46

Vancouver actor Gabe Khouth, known for his role as 'Sneezy' in the popular TV series Once Upon a Time, has died following a motorcycle crash in Port Moody, B.C., Tuesday.

In an emailed statement, Port Moody police say the crash happened along a stretch of St. Johns Street at 1:35 p.m.

Fire and ambulance attended the scene at the intersection with Queens Street.

Khouth was taken to hospital, but he died not long after the crash.

Many actors were paying tribute Friday, describing him as a lovely man who always put a smile on people's faces.

Most notably, Khouth's brother, Samuel Vincent, tweeted video, confirming the actor's death.

Port Moody police are investigating and are asking anyone who might have seen the crash or that has dashcam video to contact the department at 604-461-3456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.