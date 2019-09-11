It's been the 'mushroom season of the century' in northern B.C.
From truffles to toadstools, there seems to be more mushrooms than usual in northern B.C.
Summer 2019 may have been the "mushroom season of the century" in northern B.C., according to a local expert.
Hugues Massicotte is a mycologist with the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George, and he says the variety and volume of fungi growing around the city exceeds anything he's seen in 25 years of research in the community.
"I think it's been an extraordinary year, a peak year," Massicotte said. "This might have been the mushroom season of the century."
Mushrooms prefer cool, moist and humid growing environments.
Prince George experienced regular rainfall in August, not far off historic levels.
And the average daily temperature of 14.3 C was only slightly cooler that the historic 15 C.
Plenty of people exploring the woods around Prince George have observed an increase in the number of mushrooms in bloom.
"It is certainly the best [mushroom year] that I have seen in 41 years of wandering around the mountains and back country of North Central B.C.," said Mike Nash, an outdoor survival expert and writer.
Massicotte said he's been receiving multiple emails from people asking him to identify unusual mushrooms they've spotted growing in the woods, or even their own backyards.
He estimates there are up to 1,000 different species of mushrooms in the Prince George area, many undocumented, so he plans to test several samples in his lab this autumn in the hopes of making a new discovery.
"Many [mushrooms] have medicinal properties," he said. "First Nations discovered that a long time ago... but at the university we're trying to do more biochemistry."
To hear more from a 'fungi field trip' led by Massicotte, click on the play button.
Fungi photographs from CBC listeners
CBC Daybreak North asked listeners for their photos of mushrooms and other fungi seen over the summer.
Subscribe to Daybreak North on CBC Listen or your favourite podcast app, and connect with CBC Northern British Columbia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.