Funeral for police officer killed in avalanche held in Nelson, B.C.

A celebration of life for a police officer who was killed in an avalanche last week is being held in Nelson, B.C., this afternoon.

Const. Wade Tittemore, 43, died Jan. 9 after being buried in an avalanche while skiing with a colleague on a mountain northwest of Kaslo, B.C., in the province's southeast.

Tittemore was married and had two elementary-school-aged sons.

While the funeral is being streamed online with permission of the family, the gathering itself at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson is for invited guests only.

'A phenomenal dad'

"He just had a beautiful family," said Const. Adam Sutherland, who had worked with Tittemore since he joined the Nelson Police Department four years ago.

Tittemore was a 15-year police veteran who worked for the Calgary Police Service before moving to Nelson. The Nelson force has just 20 officers, all well known across the mountain-oriented community.

"He was one of the friendliest, most empathetic guys that that I've ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with," said Sutherland.

Sara Westnedge, a pastor in the community who knew Tittemore through the daycare their families shared, said he always had time for his children.

"He was such a phenomenal dad. He was such a present father to his boys, and he gave them a lot of his time."

Colleague still recovering

Tittemore and his colleague, Const. Mathieu Nolet, were swept away in the backcountry avalanche on Jardine SE3, a subsidiary peak of Mt. Jardine.

The City of Nelson says Nolet is still recovering in the ICU unit of a local area hospital.

"He is making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery," city communications co-ordinator Ginger Lester said in a statement.

People wishing to send condolences to the family of either officer can use the email address condolences@nelson.ca.