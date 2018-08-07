Funeral for 7-year-old homicide victim Aaliyah Rosa today

A memorial service is taking place today at Langley's Christian Life Assembly for seven-year-old homicide victim Aaliya Rosa.

The little girl was found dead in her Langley, B.C., apartment in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue on July 22.

A 36-year-old woman who was also at the scene was taken to hospital and put under medical care.

No one has been charged in Rosa's death, which is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

An online fundraising campaign started for the girl's father has raised over $28,000.

