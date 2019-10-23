Fugitive accused of attempted murder in Victoria extradited from France

A fugitive who fled Canada after being arrested for attempted murder has been extradited from France.

Sebastian Normandin was hiding from authorities in France after he was released from custody last year.

He was arrested in December 2016 for attempted murder after he allegedly tried to hit his former girlfriend and her partner with his vehicle near Government House in Victoria.

After his arrest, Normandin was released pending trial, but fled the country.

Victoria detectives used warrants and tracking software to pinpoint his location in France last year and It took almost 12 months to secure his extradition back to Canada.

Police returned Normandin to Victoria on Oct. 18. He is currently being held there while he awaits a bail hearing.