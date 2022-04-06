Fugitive arrested after causing car crash that injured 3 people: Vancouver police

A man wanted on nearly a dozen outstanding Canada-wide warrants is back in custody facing several more charges after causing a sprawling multi-car crash that injured at least three people near the city's downtown core Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say an officer patrolling near Main Street and Terminal Avenue late Tuesday attempted to stop the man's vehicle. The driver tried to flee and struck several other cars, causing them to crash onto sidewalks, before his vehicle crashed into a building near Quebec Street and East Second Avenue.

The chase continued on foot as the man attempted to run away from the scene, according to a statement. A police dog unit was sent after the suspect and he was arrested not far from the crash.

Two people inside this eastbound Mercedes were seriously injured and taken to hospital after being struck by the suspect's car as it fled police, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say the man, a 29-year-old Surrey resident, was wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants, including charges related to firearms and drug trafficking.

At least three other people had to be taken to hospital after their vehicles were struck by the fleeing driver, police said.

Police say a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman suffered head and possible internal injuries when their eastbound Mercedes was hit.

A 20-year-old woman in another car was hit and suffered less serious injuries.

The suspect was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment following his capture by the police K9 unit. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified of the suspect's injuries

The Vancouver Police Department says the man faces additional charges related to the crash, including dangerous driving and flight from police.