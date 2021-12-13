B.C. lifting limits on gas purchases, public safety minister says

British Columbia officials announced the province is lifting restrictions on fuel purchases this week.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the 30-litre limit at southern B.C. gas stations will no longer be in effect as of Tuesday.

However, Farnworth did say the province will extend its current state of emergency due to extreme flooding in mid-November while disaster recovery continues.

"There is still so much work to do to reopen our highways and get people back in their homes," said the minister.

More to come.