Future of 17-year-old program that provides B.C. schools with fresh produce in doubt

A program that has been providing school children with fresh fruits, vegetables and milk for over a decade is in doubt after a deadline passed with no word on whether the government will continue to support it.

The B.C. School Fruit and Vegetable Nutritional Program has been pairing local farmers with over 90 per cent of schools across the province, providing fresh fruits, vegetables and milk since 2004.

When asked about the program, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham did not acknowledge whether the funding would continue to be provided but did acknowledge the importance of the program for young children and farmers.

"We will be working together with the association and the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to look at how the program can continue," Popham said Tuesday during question period.

More than 1,000 B.C. farmers earn an income from growing and providing fresh produce for the initiative. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Patt Tonn, the executive director of the B.C. Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, says many children rely on the program as a way to get their daily nutritional servings.

"They can learn about what's grown in British Columbia, and we do other programs of agriculture in the classroom that are about growing food for them to eat. But it's also a loss of B.C. products that they wouldn't be able to to get without our program," Tonn said.

No word from government

Tonn says they usually hear about an extension by the end of March but this year there has been no word from government.

"It would be very difficult in a time when we're trying to do school programs for those who are vulnerable in schools," he said.

In a statement, the B.C. Liberals expressed their concern over the possible cancellation of the program.

"Why would the minister abandon a program that not only supports students but farmers as well? More than 1,000 B.C. farmers stand to lose income from growing and providing products for this important initiative.

"It is a win-win for everyone involved, yet the minister hasn't been in a hurry to act to save it." said B.C. Liberal agriculture critic Ian Paton, the MLA for Delta South.

The foundation has told agriculture minister it needs an answer by May 10, so farmers can plant in time and the program's 4,000 volunteers can be organized — but the deadline has passed with no word on funding.