After 30 years on Richmond waterfront, Timothy's Frozen Yogurt is for sale

While most of us measure time in days or minutes, Timothy Culling can measure it in waffle cones.

If you frequent the Steveston neighbourhood in Richmond, B.C., you're probably familiar with Timothy's Frozen Yogurt. Culling has operated the frozen treat shop since 1989, but now he says it's time to sell the waffle cone baker.

"After 30 years of serving the Steveston community, we are officially selling our family owned and operated business," reads a post on the shop's Facebook page.

"We'd like to thank our loyal customers for their support and for making Timothy's Frozen Yogurt what it is today — we couldn't have done it without you."

(Timothy's Frozen Yogurt/Facebook)

The shop is well loved in the neighbourhood, as evidenced by the hundreds of comments left on the Facebook post expressing dismay at the news.

"There wasn't much here. The waterfront had just opened up," said Culling, recalling when he first started dishing out yogurt.

"We were one of the first businesses to open in the evening, so it was a hit right off the bat."

He said the business has changed over the years. When he first started out, he used to know the name of every customer, and the community was more tight-knit.

"That's one of the things I miss now. Now it's a production line," said Culling.

"We do more business in an hour than I did in a day back then."

Culling estimates he's made millions of waffle cones in his career — on a busy day upwards of 3,000 people visit the shop, he said.

Now he and his wife Linda Freeland plan to try something new. They are taking inquiries from those interested in buying the store.

