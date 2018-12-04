Frozen trolleybus lines cause headaches for morning commuters in Vancouver

A broken down de-icing truck caused problems for some Vancouver bus riders Tuesday morning.

TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan said only two of three trolley wire de-icing trucks were working overnight, leaving some routes with ice buildup that led to interruption in bus service.

"One of the trucks had a mechanical issue, so it was unable to do its full run. We kept the other trucks running through the morning but we weren't able to get it all de-iced the way we normally would," said Bryan.

One of the <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> no. 9s had frozen trolley lines, which meant improvising my commute downtown. Thankfully all roads lead to Rome; took the 22 instead and had a beautiful trip through our city, with a lovely driver too! —@flyingfingers73

TransLink's Twitter account first alerted riders to problems along Nanaimo Street affecting the No. 7 Dunbar/Nanaimo Station route at around 6 a.m. PT.

That was followed by an alert for the No. 9 bus along the busy Broadway corridor.

Soon after, TransLink temporarily pulled trolleybuses from the portion of the route between the Broadway-Commercial SkyTrain station and Boundary Loop, and along the No. 16 Arbutus/29th Avenue Station route.

Diesel buses were brought in to shuttle passengers past the problem areas.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiderAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiderAlert</a> 16 Arbutus/29th Ave Station service is experiencing delays in both directions due to ice buildup on the trolley wires. Shuttle service operating between 29th Avenue Station and Hastings & Nanaimo to augment service. Please allow extra travel time. ^CK —@TransLink

With temperatures expected to drop to –3 C again Tuesday night, Bryan said getting the broken de-icing truck back in service was top priority. He advised riders to check TransLink's Twitter account first thing in the morning.

"We're getting that truck fixed as soon as possible," he said. "If there's going to be concerns tomorrow, we will proactively let people know."

Making matters worse for some riders, TransLink's real time GPS bus tracking system was taken down last week because of problems with it issuing incorrect data. There is no estimate as to when the system will be up and running again.