Frozen trolleybus lines cause headaches for morning commuters in Vancouver

The problems started with one broken down de-icing truck that wasn't able to finish its overnight routes.

File photo of people bording a TransLink bus. Service was disrupted this morning on some routes because of frozen trolley lines. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

A broken down de-icing truck caused problems for some Vancouver bus riders Tuesday morning.

TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan said only two of three trolley wire de-icing trucks were working overnight, leaving some routes with ice buildup that led to interruption in bus service.

"One of the trucks had a mechanical issue, so it was unable to do its full run. We kept the other trucks running through the morning but we weren't able to get it all de-iced the way we normally would," said Bryan.

TransLink's Twitter account first alerted riders to problems along Nanaimo Street affecting the No. 7 Dunbar/Nanaimo Station route at around 6 a.m. PT.

That was followed by an alert for the No. 9 bus along the busy Broadway corridor.

Soon after, TransLink temporarily pulled trolleybuses from the portion of the route between the Broadway-Commercial SkyTrain station and Boundary Loop, and along the No. 16 Arbutus/29th Avenue Station route.

Diesel buses were brought in to shuttle passengers past the problem areas.

With temperatures expected to drop to –3 C again Tuesday night, Bryan said getting the broken de-icing truck back in service was top priority. He advised riders to check TransLink's Twitter account first thing in the morning.  

"We're getting that truck fixed as soon as possible," he said. "If there's going to be concerns tomorrow, we will proactively let people know." 

Making matters worse for some riders, TransLink's real time GPS bus tracking system was taken down last week because of problems with it issuing incorrect data. There is no estimate as to when the system will be up and running again.

