Front-line workers on disability assistance marginalized during pandemic, advocacy group says

For the past 10 years, Cory Duhaime, 32, has worked three shifts a week at the Save-On-Foods in Tsawwassen.

"I collect the buggies, the baskets. I normally empty the bottles, but with COVID, I ain't taking the chance," said Duhaime, who has autism.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many people with disabilities (PWD) who work in essential, retail jobs have been asked to work full-time hours.

Duhaime was happy to do it.

But as the pandemic proceeded and the demand for full-time work continued, many with disabilities found they were at risk of losing their income.

The organization that advocates on their behalf says the pandemic has exposed the inadequacy of a government assistance program that has those on disability living below the poverty line unable to raise their standard of living.

A single person on disability assistance receives up to $1,183.42 a month from the provincial government — an amount that is below B.C.'s poverty line.

But they can supplement their income by working. However, if they earn more than the $12,000 a year limit, their income is reduced dollar for dollar.

"The government has financially penalized PWDs for putting their health on the line to help keep us fed," said Cory's father, Michael Duhaime, who lives with Cory.

"It discourages people from working. People who want to work, people who want to be productive, yet we don't let them do that."

Cory cut back his hours at Save-On-Foods. Ashley Adie, who has been working at Thrifty Foods in Campbell River for two years, didn't. She says she loves to work.

"I love being there. I love the sense of purpose it has given me and the people I've met. I never saw myself working in retail before but I love it," said Adie, who also has autism.

Ashley Adie has continued to work during the pandemic, even though it means she will be earning less disability benefits. (Submitted by Ashley Adie)

She hit her yearly earnings limit of $12,000 in October. Since then, she's continued to work. Every hour on the job now equals a reduction in her income — essentially working for free.

"I think it's a little punitive. If PWDs want to work to whatever capacity they can work then they should be allowed to without that fear at the back of their minds," said Aide.

"No good deed goes unpunished," she said.

Yet, she keeps showing up to the job she loves.

"People need help here. You need to do your part. You need to help. That was not prompted by anybody. That was my own brain saying you need to help out," she said.

'Disabled lives are valued less in our society,' advocate says

It's a well-known issue at the Council of Canadians with Disabilities.

"During this pandemic, many of those front-line workers have become critical," said the council's Jewelles Smith.

"But most of us know the reality is once the pandemic is over those hours won't be there and we're really concerned with the loss of benefits next year."

Smith said the issue is compounded by the fact that persons with disabilities often have hidden expenses and can suffer from episodic disabilities that can flare up at any moment, leaving them off work for extended periods.

The Duhaime family, Adie, and Smith also note that monthly disability assistance in B.C. — $1,200 — is also less than the benchmark $2,000 the federal government deemed essential when creating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

"It really demonstrated something that we inherently know that disabled lives are valued less in our society," said Smith.

Grocery stores have seen long lineups and increased demand throughout the pandemic. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

They're calling for an overhaul to the disability income assistance program in B.C. that includes an increase in monthly income.

Increase to $12K limit

The government of B.C. announced in its 2020 budget an expansion to the work exemption from $12,000 a year to $15,000. Michael Duhaime says it is still far too low to support the basic needs of persons with disabilities.

Dan Davies, the Liberal social development and poverty reduction critic, says the current system keeps people in poverty.

"Government needs to be looking at this. Not just now, but in the long run. I think we're doing a disservice."

The provincial government has been feeling the heat over the past two weeks following an announcement the supplemental COVID-19 disability assistance would be cut in half, starting in January.

"We appreciate the hard work of all front-line workers during the pandemic," said Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Nicholas Simons.

"We are also working to increase supports for people with disabilities in meaningful ways."

He pointed to "historic disability legislation" that will be introduced in the spring, but did not specify what it would include.

Premier John Horgan touched on the issue Tuesday, as well.

Following repeated questioning, Horgan committed to advocating for a permanent increase to disability assistance in the 2021 budget.

Although, he admitted he is but "one voice at the table."