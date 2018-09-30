The tent cities of Greater Victoria have had several iterations now, most recently moving to a small encampment in Langford at Goldstream Provincial Park.

Daniel Gray, 54, used to live in one of them — the tent city behind the Provincial Courthouse. He was there when he overdosed on Christmas Eve of 2015.

"That was a pivotal point," Gray told All Points West host Robyn Burns. "Everything seemed to change after that.

"I died, and fortunately through the help of some good people they brought me back to life and my luck seemed to change a bit since then and doors opened."

During his 16 years on the street, Gray said he would camp out in different spots around the city. He calls Victoria "the best city in the world to be homeless in" because of the support of shelters and food banks.

"I was ... trying to stay out of the public eye, but the police and the CRD would always find us. They're pretty good at doing their job," he said.

Gray now has a bed and a roof over his head at the former Tally Ho hotel run by the Cool Aid Society. But the stability and responsibility of having a home has been an adjustment.

"It's not easy to go from being homeless to being housed. You get used to the freedom of being outdoors — no responsibilities at all, which is I think the biggest lure of being homeless."

With meals provided and staff onsite supporting residents to stay on track, the assisted living aspect of the Tally Ho has allowed Gray to ease into his new space.

He said he's even put on a few pounds since he moved in nine months ago.

"This is a really good step back into life because there is as much responsibility as you want," Gray said.

"I have options now and I actually have a future as opposed to just living the same life over and over again pursuing the daily dose of getting high."

The courthouse tent city where Gray overdosed was dismantled in the summer of 2016 and is now occupied by a playground — a sight he says makes him smile.

"I just think it's the best thing they could've done, because kids are the peace."

Daniel Gray used to live in the tent city behind the Provincial Courthouse and overdosed on Christmas eve of 2015. 12:46