Two people in hospital after Friday night shooting in Surrey

Two people are in hospital following a shooting near Surrey's Mud Bay Park Friday night.

Mounties responded to a call about a possible shooting around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they confirmed shots had been fired in the area.

Police then received a call from a person who suffered a gun shot wound and had to be taken to hospital.

RCMP later went to Langley Memorial Hospital after a second person walked in with a gun shot wound.

"Langley RCMP attended the location, spoke with the individual. It was later determined that he was actually associated to a shooting which occurred in Surrey," said Sgt. Barry Beales.

Beales said the wounded person was suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but needed surgery.

Surrey's Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Police say is too early to know if the shooting is linked to other ongoing events across the Lower Mainland.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators are reviewing all available details to determine exactly what happened and what [led] up to these events," says a statement from Surrey RCMP.