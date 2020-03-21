Skip to Main Content
Socializing in the age of social distancing
As health officials and politicians order British Columbians to practice social distancing, Vancouver is finding new ways to mingle.

Ben Nelms · CBC News ·
Andrew and Molly Kavanagh participate in a virtual trivia night with friends at their apartment in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On the first Friday night of spring, downtown Vancouver patios, streets and bars are usually teeming with people.

This year, the city is nearly locked down as residents are asked to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Still, they're finding new ways to connect. 

A man wearing a protective mask walks past a line-up outside of a BC Liquor Store in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man in a condo tower watches the sunset in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man sits alone as he watches the sunset in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
People sit at a distance to each other while on the beach in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Crowds are seen along the seawall at Sunset Beach in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Andrew and Molly Kavanagh participate in a virtual trivia night with friends at their apartment in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Andrew and Molly Kavanagh's friends from across the province are seen in a group video call while playing virtual trivia in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A line-up of customers stand with space between them outside of a Cannabis retail store in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man walks with a case of Corona beer in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A food delivery service employee rides his bicycle in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Residents are pictured in their condos in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
The empty streets of Gastown in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man walks across Granville street in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A man stands on his balcony of his apartment in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

