Kalamalka Lake and the case of the mysterious B.C. mussel

The case of a mysterious mussel in Kalamalka Lake near Vernon, B.C. is reminding Okanagan boat owners of the harm the invasive species could pose if they ever reached B.C.

Last week, when boat owner Randall Yakuchuk found a mussel attached to the haul of his boat, his first concern was that it was a zebra or quagga — two species of invasive mussel wreaking havoc in other parts of Canada.

Zebra mussels have infested Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba despite that province's best efforts to stop them. The mussels breed so prolifically they choke out other animals in a body of water — with millions of mussels forming carpets along the lake bed.

In the end, the lone mussel Yakuchuk found on his boat near Vernon was not the invasive variety, but experts say they're concerned that zebra mussels could spread west into B.C.'s lakes.

Martina Beck, who heads the invasive fauna unit with the provincial Ministry of Environment, says the threat of invasive mussels is top of mind.

"Certainly it's a threat of them being introduced," said Beck. "We've been checking watercraft as they come into the province to ensure they don't have any mussels attached to them."

Beck said zebra and quagga mussels can survive for up to 30 days outside of water, and the ministry is concerned that boats that were in lakes infested with zebra mussels could bring them to B.C.

As a preventative measure, the ministry has set up 12 stations across B.C. to inspect watercraft for mussels.

Knowing the concern of provincial officials, Yakuchuk plucked the mussel off his haul last week, and sent it to the Ministry of Environment.

Unable to live in freshwater

After inspecting the shell shape, Beck determined the mysterious mussel was of the marine variety, native to the coast — a creature unable to live in freshwater.

Zebra mussels, shown here, are smaller than marine mussels and typically have stripes. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

"They phoned me and told me it was just a common marine mussel ... And to basically not to be worried about it. How it got onto the lake is a mystery," said Yakuchuk, laughing.

Yakuchuk figures the mussel came from a boat someone had in the ocean and then moved to Kalamalka Lake.

Beck agrees Yakuchuk's theory is the most plausible.

The quickest way to alert government of an invasive species, said Beck, is to use the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline.

