Fresh faces in the mayors' chairs: 16 new civic leaders elected in Metro Vancouver
From itsy-bitsy Belcarra to vast Vancouver, the 2018 municipal election has delivered new mayors to most of the region's municipalities.
Spurred by a wave of retirements, the election delivered change to most of the top jobs across the region
The 2018 civic election has brought an unprecedented turnover of mayors across the Metro Vancouver, in no small part due to the unprecedented number of retirements by sitting mayors leading up to to the election.
Here's who's new:
Vancouver - Kennedy Stewart
- Votes won: 28.2 per cent
- Replaces: Gregor Robertson (retiring)
- Background: Former NDP MP for Burnaby South. Used to know Jack Layton.
Burnaby - Mike Hurley
- Votes won: 52.5 per cent
- Replaces: longtime incumbent Derek Corrigan who finished in second with 40.7 per cent of the vote.
- Background: Former acting assistant fire chief in the City of Burnaby and former president of the Burnaby Firefighters Association.
Surrey - Doug McCallum
- Votes won: 41.4 per cent of the vote
- Replaces: Linda Hepner (retiring)
- Background: Previously served as Surrey mayor from 1996 to 2005.
Port Coquitlam - Brad West
- Votes won: 86.2 per cent
- Replaces: Greg Moore (retiring)
- Background: Three-term Port Coquitlam city councillor.
Port Moody - Rob Vagramov
- Votes won: 51.5 per cent
- Replaces: Incumbent Mike Clay who lost out in the two-person race by less than 400 votes
- Background: One-term city councillor. At 26 years of age, he becomes the youngest mayor in Metro Vancouver.
City of North Vancouver - Lnda Buchanan
Votes won: 29.4 per cent
Replaces: Darrel Mussatto (retiring)
Background: Two-term city councillor and former school trustee.
District of North Vancouver - Mike Little
- Votes won: 58.9 per cent
- Replaces: Richard Walton (retiring)
- Background: Three-term city councillor.
West Vancouver - Mary-Ann Booth
- Votes won: 37.2 per cent
- Replaces: Michael Smith (retiring)
- Background: Defeated second-place mayoral candidate Mark Sager by 21 votes. Booth is a former two-term city councillor and former West Vancouver Board of Education chair.
Pitt Meadows - Bill Dingwall
- Votes won: 77.3 per cent
- Replaces: Incumbent John Becker who finished a distant second.
- Background: Former city councillor and RCMP member and chief of police for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.
Maple Ridge - Mike Morden
- Votes won: 56.1 per cent
- Replaces: Nicole Read (retiring)
- Background: Two term Maple Ridge city councillor.
Langley - Val van den Broek
- Votes won: 50 per cent
- Replaces: Ted Schaffer (retiring)
- Background: One term city councillor defeated former three-term Langley City mayor and provincial cabinet minister Peter Fassbender by 206 votes.
Delta - George Harvie
- Votes won: 39.2 per cent
- Replaces: Lois Jackson (retiring after 19 years as mayor)
- Background: Longtime Delta city manager.
White Rock - Darryl A. Walker
- Votes won: 30 per cent
- Replaces: Wayne Baldwin (retiring)
- Background: Retired health-care worker and former president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees union.
Village of Lions Bay - Ron McLaughlin
- Votes won: Acclaimed
- Replaces: Karl Buhr (retiring)
- Background: Two-term councillor in Lions Bay.
Village of Belcarra - Neil A. Belenkie
- Votes won: 47.2 per cent
- Replaces: Ralph Drew (retiring after 35 years as mayor)
- Background: Harvard Business School graduate and business instructor, former elected councillor in Calgary community of Brittania.
Bowen Island - Gary Ander
- Votes won: 50.1
- Replaces: Murray Skeels (retiring)
- Background: Ander defeated second place candidate Melanie Mason by just two votes. A recount is pending. Ander is a one-term Bowen Island councillor and retired Air Canada pilot.
