Fresh faces in the mayors' chairs: 16 new civic leaders elected in Metro Vancouver

The 2018 civic election has brought an unprecedented turnover of mayors across the Metro Vancouver, in no small part due to the unprecedented number of retirements by sitting mayors leading up to to the election.

Here's who's new:

Vancouver - Kennedy Stewart

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Votes won: 28.2 per cent

Replaces: Gregor Robertson (retiring)

Background: Former NDP MP for Burnaby South. Used to know Jack Layton.

Burnaby - Mike Hurley

Mike Hurley walks into the Firefighters Public House in Burnaby to celebrate his victory. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Votes won: 52.5 per cent

Replaces: longtime incumbent Derek Corrigan who finished in second with 40.7 per cent of the vote.

Background: Former acting assistant fire chief in the City of Burnaby and former president of the Burnaby Firefighters Association.

Surrey - Doug McCallum

Doug McCallum, who served as Surrey's mayor from 1996 to 2005, was returned as mayor in 2018. (Jeremy Allingham/CBC)

Votes won: 41.4 per cent of the vote

Replaces: Linda Hepner (retiring)

Background: Previously served as Surrey mayor from 1996 to 2005.

Port Coquitlam - Brad West

Port Coquitlam mayor-elect Brad West. (City of Port Coquitlam)

Votes won: 86.2 per cent

Replaces: Greg Moore (retiring)

Background: Three-term Port Coquitlam city councillor.

Port Moody - Rob Vagramov

Port Moody mayor-elect Rob Vagramov. (Rob Vagramov/Facebook)

Votes won: 51.5 per cent

Replaces: Incumbent Mike Clay who lost out in the two-person race by less than 400 votes

Background: One-term city councillor. At 26 years of age, he becomes the youngest mayor in Metro Vancouver.

City of North Vancouver - Lnda Buchanan

City of North Vancouver mayor-elect Linda Buchanan. (City of North Vancouver)

Votes won: 29.4 per cent

Replaces: Darrel Mussatto (retiring)

Background: Two-term city councillor and former school trustee.

District of North Vancouver - Mike Little

District of North Vancouver mayor-elect Mike Little. (Mike Little)

Votes won: 58.9 per cent

Replaces: Richard Walton (retiring)

Background: Three-term city councillor.

West Vancouver - Mary-Ann Booth

West Vancouver mayor-elect Mary-Ann Booth.

Votes won: 37.2 per cent

Replaces: Michael Smith (retiring)

Background: Defeated second-place mayoral candidate Mark Sager by 21 votes. Booth is a former two-term city councillor and former West Vancouver Board of Education chair.

Pitt Meadows - Bill Dingwall

Votes won: 77.3 per cent

Replaces: Incumbent John Becker who finished a distant second.

Background: Former city councillor and RCMP member and chief of police for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge - Mike Morden

Votes won: 56.1 per cent

Replaces: Nicole Read (retiring)

Background: Two term Maple Ridge city councillor.

Langley - Val van den Broek

Votes won: 50 per cent

Replaces: Ted Schaffer (retiring)

Background: One term city councillor defeated former three-term Langley City mayor and provincial cabinet minister Peter Fassbender by 206 votes.

Delta - George Harvie

Votes won: 39.2 per cent

Replaces: Lois Jackson (retiring after 19 years as mayor)

Background: Longtime Delta city manager.

White Rock - Darryl A. Walker

Votes won: 30 per cent

Replaces: Wayne Baldwin (retiring)

Background: Retired health-care worker and former president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees union.

Village of Lions Bay - Ron McLaughlin

Votes won: Acclaimed

Replaces: Karl Buhr (retiring)

Background: Two-term councillor in Lions Bay.

Village of Belcarra - Neil A. Belenkie

Votes won: 47.2 per cent

Replaces: Ralph Drew (retiring after 35 years as mayor)

Background: Harvard Business School graduate and business instructor, former elected councillor in Calgary community of Brittania.

Bowen Island - Gary Ander

Votes won: 50.1

Replaces: Murray Skeels (retiring)

Background: Ander defeated second place candidate Melanie Mason by just two votes. A recount is pending. Ander is a one-term Bowen Island councillor and retired Air Canada pilot.