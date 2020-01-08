Freight train carrying wood pellets derails in northwest B.C.
Transportation Safety Board is investigating cause of derailment
Canadian National says a freight train carrying wood pellets derailed in northwest British Columbia early Tuesday morning.
CN Rail spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets were derailed near Kitwanga.
He says no dangerous goods were involved in the derailment and there were no fires or injuries.
Abecassis says none of the pellets went into the Skeena River, which runs close to the tracks.
Chris Krepski of the Transportation Safety Board says the freight train derailed at about 6 a.m.
"It's too early to say [what caused the derailment] and we need to gather the information to understand the sequence of events," Krepski said.
The board is sending investigators to the site and they were scheduled to arrive Wednesday morning.
With files from CBC's Clare Hennig
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.