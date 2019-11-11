Freezing rain warnings in effect across central Interior, inland North Coast

Environment Canada is warning of potentially dangerous, slippery conditions with freezing rain in the forecast for much of the B.C.'s central Interior and North Coast on Monday.

The national weather agency issued a number of weather warnings early Monday morning. It said the Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Coast, Stuart-Nechako, 100 Mile and Prince George areas should brace for frozen rain through the afternoon into the evening. Ice pellets and snow are also possible, the warnings added.

"The big thing, of course, is slippery roads and sidewalks. The message to folks is [to] definitely take extra care when driving or even walking around," Environment Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith said Monday, adding residents should check their local forecasts.

The freezing rain could spread to the Peace River region and Pine Pass later Monday, the agency said. Special weather statements are in effect for those areas.

Further south in the province, special weather statements are also in effect for several major highways. The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are both expected to see a "wintry mix" of freezing rain or ice pellets Monday afternoon.

The winter weather is a result of cold arctic air over much of the province mixing with a warm, wet Pacific front moving inland. The chilly air blends with the moisture to create freezing rain, Smith said.

Much of the frozen rain is expected to shift to showers by Tuesday afternoon.