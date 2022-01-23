Skip to Main Content
Menu
Beijing 2022
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Beijing 2022
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
'Freedom Convoy' leaves B.C. for Ottawa to protest trucker vaccine mandate | CBC Loaded
'Freedom Convoy' leaves B.C. for Ottawa to protest trucker vaccine mandate
On Sunday, a 'Freedom Convoy' is slated to roll out from British Columbia en route to the capital for a demonstration against the mandate at the end of next week.
Social Sharing
Campaign raised just over $1 million from donors in under a week
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 12:34 PM PT | Last Updated: 38 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
|
Corrections and Clarifications
now