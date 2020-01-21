Hospital parking free to the public, health-care workers across B.C. starting April 1

Starting April 1, the public and health-care workers across B.C. will no longer have to pay for parking at hospitals and all other health authority-operated sites.

According to B.C. health minister Adrian Dix, the move is meant to reduce the risk of viral infection from shared parking machines and to encourage social distancing.

"This change makes it easier for individuals to avoid touching screens and buttons at payment kiosks that may have been touched by someone previously, and also supports physical distancing measures that have been mandated by our provincial health officer," said Dix at a press conference.

Health authorities are also temporarily suspending payroll deductions for parking fees.

"There are different circumstances at different sites," said Dix. "Many health care workers, for example, pay off their paychecks for parking, and those deductions will not occur consistent with this policy change."

In addition, Vancouver Coastal Health has worked with civic authorities in Vancouver, Richmond and the City of North Vancouver, and are providing unrestricted parking to healthcare workers near hospitals.

"Parking tickets will be waived if staff or physicians get ticketed during a work shift while parking close to Vancouver General Hospital, Richmond Hospital and Lions Gate Hospital," said VCH in a release, adding that staff will be given instructions on how to get parking tickets waived.