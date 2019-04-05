All B.C. schools must provide free menstrual products for students, government orders
Schools must provide products for students in school bathrooms by end of 2019, according to a Friday statement from the Ministry of Education.
Schools must provide products for students in bathrooms by end of 2019, statement says
All B.C. public schools are now required to provide free menstrual products for students in school bathrooms, the government has announced.
Under a ministerial order issued Friday, schools must comply by the end of 2019.
"This is a common-sense step forward that is, frankly, long overdue," Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.
More to come.
With files from Noémie Moukanda
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.