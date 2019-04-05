Skip to Main Content
All B.C. schools must provide free menstrual products for students, government orders
All B.C. schools must provide free menstrual products for students, government orders

Schools must provide products for students in school bathrooms by end of 2019, according to a Friday statement from the Ministry of Education.

Schools must provide products for students in bathrooms by end of 2019, statement says

CBC News ·
The B.C. government has announced that all schools in the province must provide free tampons and pads to students in school washrooms by year's end. (Noémie Moukanda/CBC-Radio Canada)

All B.C. public schools are now required to provide free menstrual products for students in school bathrooms, the government has announced.

Under a ministerial order issued Friday, schools must comply by the end of 2019. 

"This is a common-sense step forward that is, frankly, long overdue," Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

More to come.

With files from Noémie Moukanda

