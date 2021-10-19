Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Flu shots free for everyone in B.C. over 6 months old this year

Flu shots will be free for everybody in B.C. who is more than six months old, the province announced Tuesday.

Shots previously only free for certain high-risk groups

A woman walks past a flu shot sign on a pharmacy on Oct. 15, 2020. The B.C. Ministry of Health says flu shots will be free in the province for everybody except infants younger than six months old. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Flu shots will be free this season for everybody in B.C. who is more than six months old, the province has announced.

The change is being made to encourage people to get vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

The shot was previously only free for people in certain "high risk" groups, such as seniors, pregnant people and people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems.

Some workers' benefit plans would also cover the cost.

Experts have predicted a bad flu season is looming in B.C. and across Canada this year since influenza was effectively eliminated last year by COVID-19 health orders, leaving people more susceptible to infection this time around.

"Last year's low influenza rates means our immunity against influenza is lower than usual," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. "Getting your influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself, your community and our overstretched health-care system."

The province said people looking to get the shot should check their health authority's website, call their health-care provider or speak to their pharmacist about availability and to make an appointment.

