Mount Seymour Park day-use pass to be mandatory this winter: B.C. Parks

Anyone hoping to hit the slopes or trails in one of Metro Vancouver's popular North Shore provincial parks this winter will have to sign up for a day-use pass ahead of time, B.C. Parks has announced.

In a statement Wednesday, the government agency announced it would begin piloting a free day-use pass system for entry into Mount Seymour Provincial Park to "improve managed access to popular provincial parks and trails."

As of Dec. 15, until Mar. 31, 2022, visitors will be required to reserve a free day-pass to access the park between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., which can be booked up to two days before a planned visit.

The province says it hopes the move will address what it calls a "growing surge" of people visiting the park during the winter and will provide a more enjoyable experience.

"Winter is the busiest season for Mount Seymour Park, especially during the holiday break, with downhill skiers and park visitors sharing limited parking," said B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman.

The park has proven to be among the most popular winter destinations in the region which has led to overcrowding of trails and amenities.

Last year, more than 1.1 million people visited the park, which the province said is an increase of 20 per cent since 2018, resulting in congested roads, parking lots and facilities.

Morning or afternoon passes will be available to book online up to two days prior to arrival, starting from 7 a.m. PT.