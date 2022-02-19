Soda fountains and swinging doors: Radio play describes life at Nelson's long-gone Diamond Grill

A new radio play is breathing life back into the Diamond Grill Café, a Chinese-style restaurant that served the town of Nelson, B.C., from 1952 to 1976.

The three-part radio play, titled A Door to be Kicked , was developed by award-winning poet and novelist Fred Wah, who vividly remembers working in the restaurant opened by his father — particularly the large swinging doors between the kitchen and the dining room.

"Those kitchen doors can be kicked with such a slap they're heard all the way up to the soda fountain," the narrator says in the play.

"On the other side of the doors, hardly audible to the customers, echoes a jargon of curses, jokes and cryptic orders."

An old poster advertising the Diamond Grill Café's grand opening in 1952. The restaurant closed in 1976. (Submitted by Fred Wah)

The radio play, adapted from Wah's 1996 semi-autobiographical book Diamond Grill, is airing on Kootenay Co-op Radio starting Monday.

The Diamond Grill Café was one of many businesses run by Chinese Canadians — most of whom were former mining and railway labourers — in Nelson's Chinatown, which was built on two downtown blocks in the late 19th century.

Wah was born in 1939 in Swift Current, Sask., to a father of Chinese, Scottish and Irish descent and a mother of Swedish ancestry, but grew up in West Kootenay. He won the Governor General's Literary Award in 1985, was appointed as Canada's fifth parliamentary poet laureate in 2011, and was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2013.

Diamond Grill Café

Wah says his father co-owned the restaurant with business partner Shu Ling Mar, until his father quit in 1961. After that, Mar and his son Lawrence ran the restaurant with predominantly Chinese staff until its closure in 1976.

Wah, now 83, says as a young boy he wasn't aware of his mixed racial identity or that of his family. Writing Diamond Grill was an opportunity to explore the relationship between the Chinese community as symbolized by the kitchen, and the white community as symbolized by the dining room.

"I use the Diamond Grill as a site to investigate my identity and play around with that notion of hybridity and difference," Wah told host Chris Walker on CBC's Daybreak South. "The door becomes this metaphor for the space between one world and another, and the place that I have to negotiate."

Lawrence Mar, the son of Shu Ling Mar, who co-owned the Diamond Grill Café in Nelson, B.C., with Fred Wah's father, is shown mopping the floor of the restaurant. (Submitted by Fred Wah)

Nelson's Chinatown no longer exists, but in 2016, the B.C. government recognized its remnants as a significant Chinese Canadian historic site, including its only surviving commercial building, Sing Chong Laundry, which now houses Kootenay Co-op Radio.

Podcast producer Catherine Fisher, who works with the radio station, says the broadcaster invited Wah in 2018 to write a radio play based on his book, and she's pleased Wah is one of the eight voice actors in the cast.

"We decided to have Fred himself play his own father in the podcast," Fisher said. "I was just really impressed that this was done with local people with a local story, an important local story."

Kootenay Co-op Radio is housed in the former Sing Chong Laundry building, which is part of the Nelson Chinatown historic site. (Submitted by Catherine Fisher)

Crafting the radio play

Nicola Harwood, Wah's former student at the now defunct David Thompson University Centre in Nelson, co-wrote the script, which focuses on Wah's relationship with his father.

"I decided that [father-and-son relationship] is the tension in the piece to me," Harwood said. "I read both his deep love and admiration for his father and also his sorting out of a young man in relation to his father, and that is always an interesting tension that humans have remembered when we're growing in the mould of a parent."

The play's director, Bessie Wapp, says she was interested in the project because she dined at the Diamond Grill Café as a child with her parents in the early 1970s.

"I have my own lived experience of this café — this wonderful restaurant with its diamond-shaped tables. I remember sitting there with my parents and having lunch," Wapp said.

"This [project] is very appealing on multiple levels … [given] the fact that the Chinese Canadian experience in Nelson has largely been erased."

Meanwhile, Wah says the radio play could encourage conversations about racism in Canada and around the world.

"I hope that what goes on in A Door to be Kicked is really something that makes people reflect on where we are now, not just in the past."