The Cat Came Back: Beloved children's performer Fred Penner returns to the stage

Canada's beloved children's performer Fred Penner has returned to the stage at age 75 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his debut album, The Cat Came Back.

The Cat Came Back was officially released in 1979 — more than 40 years ago now. But the pandemic prevented Penner from touring in 2020 to celebrate the milestone.

This week, he took the stage in Vancouver.

"It's pretty emotional," Penner told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"Getting back with an audience … it's quite surreal."

Fred Penner is on tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his debut album, The Cat Came Back, which was officially released in 1979. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

He said he wasn't sure that at 75 he'd be able to perform like he used to, or if his voice would hold up.

"You get up there and it's like 20 years have disappeared. I feel like a much younger man when I'm on stage."

Penner said his debut album's title track was actually an old folk song from the 1800s — something he found flipping through an old song book with his cousin and brother one day.

He said the original song had more violent lyrics, so he changed them to make it an appropriate modern day children's song.

"We just started jamming on it," he said.

"It was clearly what was destined to be the signature song for me."

He's playing the Vancouver Children's Festival this week, and some shows are already sold out.

He'll be in his hometown, Winnipeg, for the Kids Fest from June 9 to 12, and back in Victoria for a show on June 18.

Fred Penner has been performing for more than 40 years. (Vicki Mahony)

Penner dedicated his life to music in 1972. By the mid-70s he was performing alongside other children's performers, including Al Simmons, in Winnipeg.

He went on to release 13 albums and in 1985 he starred in Fred Penner's Place, which aired on CBC TV until 1997 and was filmed in CBC's downtown Vancouver building.

"I loved doing the program," he said. "It was such a test of my creativity every day to bring that to the viewing audience. That was absolutely unbelievable."

Penner has also won four JUNO Awards and was given the Order of Canada in 1991.

