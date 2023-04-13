Striking Fraser Valley transit workers call on province to end dispute

Striking transit workers in the Fraser Valley say the provincial government must intervene to end the strike that has left vast swaths of the region without transit service for more than three weeks.

The 213 workers, represented by CUPE Local 561, say their employer First Transit hasn't come to the bargaining table since the strike began on March 20.

B.C. Transit, a Crown corporation, contracts out public transit services to First Transit in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison and Hope. HandyDart is operating at essential service levels in the region during the strike.

"B.C. Transit has to do their job and make sure that the transit service is running, and if they're not doing that, then the minister responsible for B.C. Transit should be doing something to make sure that they are," lead negotiator Liam O'Neill told CBC News at a rally in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

WATCH | Union leader says province needs to step in: Lead negotiator for Fraser Valley workers' union says employer won't budge on wages, pension Duration 1:08 Liam O'Neill says strike wouldn't be dragging on if B.C. Transit hadn't contracted out transit service in the first place.

At least 50 striking workers gathered in Chilliwack Wednesday to reiterate their calls for a 32 per cent wage increase to bring them in line with what they say is being paid in other parts of Metro Vancouver, humane scheduling practices and an employer-subsidized pension plan.

First Transit declined an interview and said in an emailed statement communication lines remain open.

Its last offer to operators on March 16 offered a 16 per cent wage increase over five years, which a spokesperson said was on par with wage trends across B.C.

Meanwhile, workers and unions say transit operators in the Fraser Valley are actually paid about 32 per cent less than their colleagues doing the same jobs elsewhere in the Lower Mainland.

"It's important that we're respected and our members are respected enough to pay us a fair wage," O'Neill said.

B.C. Transit declined to comment on the dispute but said it "is closely monitoring the situation and hopes the parties will find a resolution soon."

Labour Minister Harry Bains said he has reached out to the union and First Transit and offered mediation services from the Labour Relations Board, but that help has not been requested by either.

"I encourage both parties to urgently get back to the bargaining table to work out an end to the dispute," Bains said in a statement.

Failed negotiations 'by design'

Residents across the Fraser Valley have been left without transit service for more than three weeks, interrupting their commutes to work and school and leaving many with hefty cab and ride-share bills.

Workers say they didn't take the decision to strike lightly and even stopped collecting fares without interrupting transit service for the month prior to show First Transit they were serious.

"We want to be serving the communities. We want to be driving the buses, but we want to be treated fairly," Elizabeth Roux, who has been a driver and trainer for 12 years, told CBC at the demonstration Wednesday.

"If we don't get a deal, many of us aren't going to be able to stay because it's just no longer sustainable with the cost of everything going up, except for our wages," said Roux.

WATCH | Bus driver wants to get back on the road with fair pay: Fraser Valley transit worker says she wants to return to work Duration 1:31 Strike action wasn't taken lightly, said Elizabeth Roux, who has been a transit operator and trainer for 12 years.

O'Neill says months of negotiations took place before the strike began on March 20, but First Transit wouldn't budge on wages or pension.

Union leaders blamed the prolonged strike on the provincial government and B.C. Transit for contracting out the service in the first place.

"There's no meaningful negotiations happening, and that's by design," said Hermender Singh Kailley, secretary-treasurer of the B.C. Federation of Labour.