Fraser Valley transit strike ends as union ratifies agreement

The months-long Fraser Valley bus strike has ended, as the union that covers transit workers announced Friday it ratified a mediated settlement with the B.C. Transit contractor that operates public transit in the region.

"Picket lines are being taken down, and the 213 transit workers will begin the return-to-work process," said the union, CUPE Local 561, in a written statement.

More than 200 union members, including drivers, utility workers, bus washers and mechanics, have been on strike since March 20, resulting in an absence of bus service from Abbotsford and Mission to Chilliwack and Hope.

The union says the new agreement narrows the wage gap with other transit workers in the region and introduces a pension plan.

"Our members needed a lift, and with this agreement they got one," CUPE 561 President Randy Kootte said in the statement.

Kootte also thanked Fraser Valley residents for showing "support despite the many hardships and inconveniences people had to endure as the dispute dragged on."

Kootte said the union "will do everything it can" to resume bus services as soon as possible.

CBC has reached out to the contractor, First Transit, for comment but has yet to hear back.