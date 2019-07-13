'Birdwatching weekend in a backpack' on offer at Fraser Valley libraries

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is hoping people will flock to their new 50 birdwatching kits, which will be in circulation between 25 library locations from Agassiz to Delta.

Scott Hargrove, CEO of the Fraser Valley Regional Library, describes each kit as "a birdwatching weekend in a backpack."

The library partnered with Wild Birds Unlimited Vancouver, with support from the City of Delta and Bird Studies Canada, to get in on the birdwatching craze that has become a growing hobby among millennials, according to Hargrove.

Bird photographer Nick Balachanoff captured a number of photos of the Cape May warbler that was spotted in Abbotsford's Mill Lake Park in January this year. (Nick Balachanoff)

"When we were doing our research to see whether this collection was a good collection, what we discovered is that, in fact, birdwatching is one of the fastest growing hobbies and activities throughout Canada, even with a demographic like millennials. That surprised us a little bit."

The backpacks — available Monday — each contain a pair of Vortex Crossfire high-quality binoculars, two pocket bird guides and a laminated sheet with tips for success.

"It [birdwatching] honestly promotes a connection to nature that a lot of people are really craving right now," he said.

Fraser Valley Regional Library is putting backups containing binoculars and bird guides into circulation to promote birdwatching. (Fraser Valley Regional Library)

Hargrove is confident the kits will prove popular.

"With all the technology, with all the fast-moving life that we live, I think a lot of people really want to get closer to nature, have some quiet time observing ecology in the backyard, and of course things like biodiversity in the environment are really big issues right now."

The backpacks will be available for one week loans.