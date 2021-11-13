Fraser Valley dairy farm has licence conditionally reinstated amid ongoing investigation

A Fraser Valley dairy farm has had its dairy licence conditionally reinstated, even after an inquiry found multiple violations and the B.C. SPCA continues to investigate allegations of animal abuse.

Cedar Valley Farms, located in Abbotsford, B.C., had its license suspended on Oct. 27 after the SPCA first raised allegations.

The B.C. Milk Marketing Board said in a statement that the farm's dairy production licence would be reinstated with some conditions in place.

These include regular audits by an independent veterinarian, and all employees and management at the farm going through cattle handling and animal welfare training.

B.C. Milk also said it would appoint a third-party consultant who "will be tasked with overseeing that the management and employees at Cedar Valley Farms are executing the cultural change in animal care and handling practices required by B.C. Milk."

In its statement, the milk board said the SPCA's ongoing investigation may yet lead to charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act or the Criminal Code of Canada.

Cedar Valley Farms had 400 cows producing milk as of Dec. 2018. The farm will be subject to monthly unannounced inspections by the milk board for the next year, bearing all costs for the investigations.

It issued a statement last week, saying it was taking action to "get to the bottom of any activities" that differ from its animal care commitments.