Fraser Valley churches continue to congregate despite B.C. public health orders not to

Three churches in the Fraser Valley, just east of Vancouver, continued to hold in-person services Sunday morning despite a provincial health order that prohibits in-person gatherings in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack held services Sunday, as did the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley despite the latter having been fined $2,300 last weekend.

In a written statement, Chilliwack RCMP said they "continue to work closely with provincial, regional health officials, and the B.C. Prosecution Service in the education and enforcement of current COVID-19 health regulations."

RCMP say the "vast majority" of places of worship in Chilliwack have abided by the health orders, but a small number of congregations continue to hold in-person services.

Officers are investigating those services, RCMP said.

Faith-related gatherings prohibited

In November Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suspended all in-person faith-related gatherings as part of a wider effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Worshippers were told not to attend services at their gurdwara, synagogue, church, mosque or temple.

The provincial health order suspending faith-related gatherings has drawn criticism from faith leaders who say services have not been vectors of transmission.

But Dr. Henry said that transmissions have happened at places of worship.

Tanya Gaw, left, and Kari Simpson say B.C.'s provincial health orders against in-person religious services are against their rights. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

The leaders of the two Chilliwack churches argue that restricting the gatherings violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Both said they consider in-person worship an essential service and that, as commanded by God, they are required to attend public worship.

Two congregants at the Langley chapel said they doubt the validity of Henry's orders, and question why liquor stores should remain open as an essential service, but not churches.