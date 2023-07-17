End to Fraser Valley bus strike may be in sight as union recommends accepting mediator's proposal

The union representing transit workers in B.C.'s eastern Fraser Valley says it is asking its members to accept a mediator's recommendations to end a months-long strike.

A bulletin on Monday from CUPE Local 561 president Randy Kootte says the union's bargaining committee has notified employer First Transit that it will recommend members accept special mediator Vince Ready's proposal for putting an end to the job action.

"This has been one of the longest transit strikes in B.C. history. If the employer accepts the recommended terms of settlement, we will work quickly to get the buses back on the road as soon as possible. In the meantime, all picketing will continue until we have a ratified agreement," Kootte wrote in the bulletin.

First Transit has until Thursday to accept or reject Ready's recommendations, according to the union. Any deal will also have to be ratified by union members.

More than 200 union members, including drivers, utility workers, bus washers and mechanics, have been on strike since March 20. Ready was announced as special mediator on June 8.

First Transit is a privately owned company based in the United States that Crown corporation B.C. Transit subcontracts to provide services in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison and Hope.

Until now, the talks have been stalled over benefits and the union's request for wages closer to their counterparts in Metro Vancouver.