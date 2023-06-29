Fraser Valley bus strike mediation extended with no indication when it will end

B.C.'s Ministry of Labour says a mediator put in place to help resolve a months-long bus strike in the Fraser Valley has asked for more time, but has not said how much more.

On June 8, the British Columbia government appointed veteran mediator Vince Ready to help resolve what it says is an "incredibly challenging'' bus strike in the Fraser Valley.

CUPE Local 561 has been on strike since March 20.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said the prolonged absence of bus service from Abbotsford and Mission to Chilliwack and Hope continues to affect residents.

The minister says Ready is a well-regarded mediator in both the public and private sectors and will help settle the terms of an agreement between the union and bus operator First Transit, a private company that has been contracted to run the service.

The province said Ready would originally have up to 10 days to bring the sides together and come to terms on an agreement. If one couldn't be reached in that time, Ready can issue recommendations on how to end the strike.

Both sides would then have five days to accept or reject Ready's recommendations should they fail to resolve the strike.

Disagreement over benefits, wages

On Thursday, the ministry said Ready requested more time on June 20 to continue discussions, which it said was allowed under the terms of reference. Those terms have not been released to the public and the ministry did not say how much more time Ready needs.

"When Vince Ready requested an extension, he did not specify the exact amount of additional time he will require,' wrote a ministry official in an email to CBC News. "He will inform the Minister of Labour when his mediation work is complete."

Bains said earlier in June that it's important for both sides to work toward a deal at the bargaining table to end the months-long strike, which has been stalled over benefits and the union's request for wages closer to their counterparts in Metro Vancouver.

A spokesperson for CUPE Local 561, which represents 213 members, including drivers, utility workers, bus washers and mechanics, said on Thursday there is no specific date for the extension period.

On June 8 when Ready was announced as special mediator, the employer, First Transit, said in a statement that it hoped Ready "will help both sides work constructively toward a viable solution."

It also thanked residents in the Fraser Valley for "their patience and understanding" over how the strike was affecting transit service in the area.

First Transit said on Thursday it did not have any new information to share over negotiations.