Fraser Valley bus drivers set to launch full scale strike Monday

Over 200 drivers and other workers that keep Fraser Valley buses moving are set to strike Monday, according to their union, bringing transit to essential service levels only.

The Fraser Valley bus system serves Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison and Hope. It also runs an express bus as far west as Burnaby.

A spokesperson for CUPE 561 told CBC News that three days of talks this week yielded no progress on a new collective agreement.

At the start of Monday's service day, the spokesperson said only HandyDart service will remain on the road — providing essential services such as the transport of patients needing dialysis and cancer treatments.

The CUPE spokesperson said the only thing that would avert job action would be last-minute talks on the weekend which are not expected at this time. The union said more details would come Friday morning.

B.C. Transit has repeatedly said the dispute is between First Transit, which operates Fraser Valley bus service on the authority's behalf and the union. It has previously said it is monitoring the situation and apologized for any disruptions.

First Transit has not provided a comment to CBC News.

B.C. Transit estimates weekday service in the largest communities — Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission — sees roughly 13,000 boardings.

CUPE says the key issues are a wage gap between Fraser Valley bus drivers and other drivers, working conditions and the need for a pension.