'Big city' issues dominate growing, once-rural communities in Fraser region

Many communities that have been thought of as rural or semi-rural are grappling with traditionally "big city" issues during the 2018 election campaign.

In the Fraser Valley and all the way to Delta, homelessness, crime, urban development and transportation are all big issues for many communities.

Maple Ridge

With incumbent Nicole Read not seeking re-election, five candidates are vying to succeed her as mayor.

Among them are Coun. Craig Speirs, former mayor Ernie Daykin, former councillor Mike Morden, Mike Shields and Douglas Blamey.

Politics in Maple Ridge have often turned ugly in recent years over the issue of homelessness. Read endured threats over her support of homeless residents in the city. Homeless people have described being physically attacked.

The candidates for mayor have differed over how best to approach the issue.

Six people will be elected to Maple Ridge council.

Pitt Meadows

This small city's race has yielded some big drama.

The only two candidates for mayor, incumbent John Becker and Bill Dingwall, a city councillor, have not been afraid of taking shots at each other over character and management style.

A flashpoint has been Becker's handling of the conviction of former councillor David Murray's conviction for sexual assault.

Other issues in this year's race include transportation, keeping taxes low and balancing urban development with the city's agricultural.

Six candidates will be elected to Pitt Meadows council.

Delta

The race to succeed Delta's long-serving mayor, Lois Jackson, features Coun. Sylvia Bishop, former police chief Jim Cessford, former city chief administrative officer George Harvie and political newcomers Vytas Vaitkus, Moneca Kolvyn and Alex Megalos.

Perhaps no issue loomed larger in this election than transportation.

Plans to replace the George Massey Tunnel have been put on hold by the NDP provincial government and candidates spoke of the need to find a solution.

Jackson, who has been in the mayor's seat since 1999, is running for council instead this year. There are 20 candidates for six council seats.

Chilliwack

The crowded field vying to be the next mayor of Chilliwack features three-term incumbent Sharon Gaetz, two incumbent councillors, Ken Popove and Sam Waddington, 2014 council candidate Brigida Crosbie and towing company owner Dave Rowan.

One controversy in the race involved Waddington. His council colleagues referred his expenses to the RCMP and an independent auditor a month before election day. He said that move was politically motivated.

School trustee Barry Neufeld, whose resignation had been called for by both the Chilliwack school board and at least one parents' group, is also seeking re-election.

Neufeld has been a vocal critic of the sexual orientation and gender identity program (SOGI) in B.C.'s school curriculum and anti-bullying policies.

Chilliwack will elect six city councillors.

Abbotsford

The race for Abbotsford mayor includes incumbent Henry Braun, veteran city councillor Moe Gill, Christian activist Gerda Peachey, accountant Eric Nyvall, Nadine Snow and Trevor Eros, a wrestler and event promoter also known as "That Guy Danni Deeds."

Candidates have listed crime, homelessness, affordability and transportation — particularly road safety and improving Highway 1 — as top priorities.

Crime may be front of mind for voters after a man was gunned down in front of an Abbotsford bank Thursday evening. He was one of at least three shot to death in the city since August.

Former mayor Bruce Banman is running for one of the city's six council seats.

Mission

In the District of Mission incumbent Randy Hawes is squaring off against Coun. Pam Alexis, novelty-video-making candidate Wyatt Scott and Iain Gilfillan.

Earlier in 2018, Scott was acquitted of sexual assault, according to the Abbotsford News.

Candidates made the economic future of the city a focus during the campaign. Homelessness and managing urban growth in a city with a rural character were also front and centre.

Six council seats are in play in Mission.

Hope

Incumbent Mayor Wilfried Vicktor is facing off against former councillor Peter Robb and Cindy Young in his bid for a fourth term.

Six councillors will be elected from the District of Hope.