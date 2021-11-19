Anglers running rescue missions on Fraser River say Transport Canada about to restrict their access

Kevin Estrada has been working all week organizing rescue operations and supply deliveries to the Fraser Valley flood area and he is worried that could end today.

Estrada, project director with the Fraser River Angling Guides Association, says members of the non-profit group have been running upwards of 15 boats a day along the river, bringing people, pets and livestock to safety and delivering food and supplies to people cut off from services.

On Friday morning, Estrada received an email from the Office of Boating Safety, the division of Transport Canada responsible for overseeing regulations and enforcing policies for recreational boaters, letting him know the federal agency will be placing an "imminent" restriction on all non-essential boating from flooded and evacuated areas.

According to the email, essential boats will be limited to municipal, Indigenous, provincial and federal government employees involved in emergency response.

Estrada, speaking to CBC from his Chilliwack office where he was actively organizing the day's missions, said that decision could put people at jeopardy.

"The government does not have the capabilities to carry out the rescue and food supply deliveries that we could do, so until they can, they need to keep us in play to help the community," he said.

Kayakers and rescue personnel in a boat make their way through floodwaters on the Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford, B.C. Local anglers who have been running rescue missions are worried that government restrictions for recreational boaters in the area will cut off what they say is a very essential service. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Estrada told CBC he does not yet know how to apply for essential status with Transport Canada, but he has reached out to his local member of parliament and will do what he can to keep members and their boats in the water.

Angling association member Landon Gill has been on the water all week. On Friday morning, he was bringing Wendy Morrison by boat from where she was stuck in Chilliwack to Mission, B.C. so she could make it to a cancer treatment appointment.

"It's vital that I get there," said a relieved Morrison. "How would I get there if it wasn't for people like Landon?"

Landon Gill helps Wendy Morrison descend from his boat at the Mission Harbour Marina after transporting her safely from Chilliwack for a cancer treatment appointment. Road closures and extreme flooding have left people cut off from essential services and supplies. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Gill said he has moved about 20 people this week either out of harm's way or to connect them to critical services like medical appointments because they are stranded. Collectively, he estimates members have already helped more than 200 stranded people,

A guide on the river for eight years, he said he knows the waterways inside and out and the idea he will have to stop helping people is "disturbing" to him.

"We do this on the daily, we are on the river always, so there are no safety risks to us our here, we are just trying to get people home and get people safe," he said.

A transport truck and a motorhome are pictured on Highway 1 after a major flood in the Fraser Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the Office of Boating Safety, the order will be temporary and is intended to keep boaters out of danger and areas clear for emergency services to perform response operations.

Estrada said the group of anglers, who are not receiving any government financial support for their efforts, are helping anyone who reach out and are primarily communicating by social media.

"I just sent another message to one of the guys saying there's two cats up a tree they need out and that's how we're running this," said Estrada, whose crews are racing the clock now.

Thousands of animals have died as a result of the severe flooding that has devastated farmlands in southern B.C. over the last few days, the province confirmed Tuesday.

CBC News has reached out to Transport Canada to confirm when the order will be in place but has not received a response.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 120 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been dispatched to Abbotsford, B.C., one of the worst hit areas east of Vancouver, to help with flood recovery efforts.