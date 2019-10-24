B.C. town to get new credit union after losing its only bank

The Village of Fraser Lake has been without a bank since September. But things are about to turn around. A new credit union is coming February 2020.

The village, about two hours west of Prince George, B.C., lost its CIBC banking centre last month. Since then, anyone needing in-person banking services has had to commute 40 minutes by car to Vanderhoof.

"It's tough trying to find change in a small town when you have no bank. It's tough making your deposits," Mayor Sarrah Storey told Josh Pagé, guest host of Radio West.

"It put a lot of strain on people that have difference access issues [like internet] connectivity or who do not drive."

Storey predicts about 2,500 people in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako will be banking with the incoming Integris Credit Union.

Integris and CIBC are already both in Vanderhoof, so some residents already have accounts with the latter.

Bank-less

CIBC said it was pulling out of small communities like Fraser Lake because many people use online banking, as well as changes in the market.

But Storey says not everyone in the regional district has WiFi access. And many seniors do not online bank. The CIBC served not only residents of Fraser Lake, which has about 1,000 residents, but those in the nearby rural communities such as Endako, Francois Lake, Lejac and Fort Fraser.

"There's a lot of good things happening in the community. So to see that happen at that time when we were trying to fix things and make things better for our area was really tough on not just our community but the communities surrounding us."

Fraser Lake B.C. is about a two hour drive from Prince George. Its only bank, which will close in September 2019, is highlighted with the burgundy box. (Google Maps)

In June 2016, Fraser Lake lost its only grocery store when SuperValu shut its doors permanently. The community was hit hard economically when the Endako Mine, which employed more than 350 people, closed in 2014. But Storey says the village has bounced back with two grocery stores and tourism initiatives.

A new beginning

The new credit union will be open two days a week, beginning in February. Storey says it hopes to be open for more days in the future. In the meantime, Integris will install an ATM as soon as possible.

"The community is thrilled. I mean we couldn't be happier at this point. It's been an interesting year," said Storey.

Daniel Wingham, manager of strategic partnerships at Integris Credit Union, said its board views the move to Fraser Lake as beneficial.

"We're in this to invest in communities, keep money local, to retain profits and to enrich communities. And that's what we're here to do," Wingham said.