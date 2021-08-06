Thunderstorm cools down northern B.C. town after days of heat, wildfire risk

After praying for rain for days, Fraser Lake, B.C., finally saw a thunderstorm that brought a nearby wildfire under control — though the rain was more than they'd asked for.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Wildfire Service discovered a lightning-caused wildfire directly north of Fraser Lake, a town of almost 1,000 residents located 158 kilometres west of Prince George.

Fraser Lake Mayor Sarrah Storey recalls the feeling of imminent risk.

"Around 7:30 [p.m. PT], I got a message from my mother-in-law saying, 'I'm pretty sure I see a plume of smoke on the north shore," Storey told Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West.

She sent photos from her mother-in-law to the village council and the fire chief to let them know.

"About 7:45 p.m., we heard that the helicopters and the crew were on the way to check out that situation as the lightning started," Storrey said.

Thankfully, that lightning was followed by torrential rainfall that quickly brought the fire under control, according to the wildfire service.

A staff member clears floodwater at a gym in Fraser Lake, B.C., following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. (Sarrah Nahornoff-Storey/Facebook)

While the hour-long thunderstorm was what the whole town had been hoping for, it nevertheless caused serious water damage to facilities.

"We have a flooding problem at the mall Fraser Lake Shopping Centre," Storey said. "There were five businesses really impacted … definitely had a lot of water going through their floors and the roof."

"All of a sudden, the post office is flooded, and the local gym is flooded, and the senior centre is flooded… . The gym right now is still in a state of disrepair."

The post office in Fraser Lake, B.C., is drenched in floodwater after Wednesday's thunderstorm. (Sarrah Nahornoff-Storey/Facebook)

Storey says the rain cooled down Fraser Lake after days of high temperatures near 30 C, but the town is forecast to heat up again next week.

"I'm hoping that this rain has helped and no more lightning is coming, and that no more fires start to pick up as the heat increases," she said. "Hopefully it stays a little cooler for a couple of days and pulls back these fires."

In early July, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned of a dozen of lightning-caused wildfires along Highway 16 near Prince George, many of which are still out of control.