Evacuation order issued in Central B.C. after human-caused wildfire

A quickly growing wildfire west of Prince George B.C. has prompted a state of emergency and evacuation orders for some homes.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it was notified of a wildfire burning near Fraser Lake and Lejac, along Highway 16 around 3 p.m. PT Saturday.

By 8:30 p.m. the fire had grown to 100 hectares in size.

Around 20 firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which is currently described as being out of control and most likely human-caused. The service also used air tankers to drop fire retardant on the flames.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service is responding to the Lejac wildfire located 5 km east of the community of Fraser Lake. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is in the process of implementing evacuation alerts and orders for some areas. They will be posted here: <a href="https://t.co/ZfwgNIQUhB">https://t.co/ZfwgNIQUhB</a> <a href="https://t.co/59I4f2cOjL">pic.twitter.com/59I4f2cOjL</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

State of emergency

Around 9 p.m. the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako called a state of emergency and issued an evacuation order for all properties south of Highway 16 to Roys Lake, west and east of Seaspunkut (Lejac).

It did not say how many homes were being evacuated.

The district also issued an evacuation alert for the area South of Highway 16 to south of Klez Lake and east of Drywilliam Lake.

More information about the orders can be found on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website.

'We're not ready for this'

Fraser Lake Mayor Sarah Storrey said the fire was very visible from the community and described the flames as "impressive."

She also said that several people in her community were surprised to see a fire like this so early in the season.

"We're not ready for this," she said.

Residents in Prince George said Saturday evening they could smell smoke from the fire and see a hazy horizon at sunset.