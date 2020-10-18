Fraser Health reports new COVID-19 outbreaks at care home and meat packing facility

Fraser Health has declared new outbreaks of COVID-19 at a meat processing facility in Surrey, B.C., and two long-term care homes.

The health authority says evidence of transmission was found among staff at J&L Beef Ltd., where 13 people have tested positive for the illness so far.

It says public health workers first became aware of a potential outbreak 10 days ago, after receiving a positive lab test from an employee on Oct. 8.

Fraser Health says it's working with the facility to strengthen COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

It says one staff member at The Village, an assisted living and long-term care home in Langley, B.C., has also tested positive for COVID-19, along with one staff member at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey.

The health authority says teams are working at each site and enhanced infection control measures are in place.