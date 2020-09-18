Fraser Health opens new COVID-19 testing centre in Surrey

Fraser Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing centre in Surrey that is expected to triple the testing capacity of the previous primary facility, and relocate the majority of testing from the Surrey-Whalley Urgent and Primary Care Centre.

The testing centre, which opened Friday, is located at 14577 66 Avenue and will reportedly be able to conduct up to 800 COVID-19 tests per day.

The centre, which is a partnership between the health authority and the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

"We have been planning to expand our testing and collection services and this is one part of our plans," said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO.

"I'm pleased to see the Surrey site open today to offer people more timely access to this important testing service," said Lee.

Adults and children as young as three months are welcome for testing.

There are four drive-thru lanes in addition to walk-in testing stations.

Tests can be booked online one day in advance through an online booking tool on the Fraser Health website, otherwise testing without an appointment can be accommodated as space allows.

Fraser Health says, on average, seven out of their 10 testing sites have wait times of less than one hour.

Fraser Health recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Those without symptoms do not need a test unless a doctor or public health agency advises otherwise.